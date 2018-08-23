AquaVenture (WAAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.46

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 2959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

WAAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 target price on AquaVenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on AquaVenture in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on AquaVenture from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaVenture from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AquaVenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $459.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.00.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $34.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in AquaVenture by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AquaVenture by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AquaVenture by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AquaVenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in AquaVenture by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS)

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

