Apollon (XAP) Price Tops $0.0175 on Exchanges

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Apollon has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Apollon has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $5,932.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000907 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000886 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Rubex Money (RBMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EscrowCoin (ESCO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002686 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 111,743,550 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

