Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P Sells 654,801 Shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Stock

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 654,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $936,365.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE EPE opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. analysts forecast that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPE. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 588,381 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 203,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,026 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KLR Group cut Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.61.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

