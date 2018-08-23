Aperio Group LLC Sells 670 Shares of Pool Co. (POOL)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Pool by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $160.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $97.25 and a twelve month high of $163.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.08). Pool had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

In related news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 40,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $6,460,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,732,872.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. BidaskClub lowered Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

