Apache Co. (APA) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,849 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Apache by 76.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592,806 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 28.9% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,425,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,839,000 after acquiring an additional 319,645 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 40.2% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after acquiring an additional 293,854 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the first quarter worth about $9,511,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Apache by 121.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 435,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,843 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $767,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apache to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Apache stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Apache had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

