Aon PLC (AON) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,640,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of AON by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,654,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 745,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,274,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AON by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,108,000 after buying an additional 59,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.78.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $107,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.84 per share, for a total transaction of $798,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,962.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $143.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $130.87 and a 1 year high of $152.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 42.17%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

