Antofagasta (ANTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $816.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 816 ($10.43) and last traded at GBX 820.80 ($10.49), with a volume of 3888944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 828.20 ($10.59).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.48) to GBX 1,010 ($12.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 935 ($11.95) to GBX 975 ($12.46) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.53) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.34) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 950 ($12.14) to GBX 900 ($11.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 908.05 ($11.61).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

