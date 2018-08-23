Anthem (ANTM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anthem earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8666113571143 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,693. Anthem has a one year low of $179.40 and a one year high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total transaction of $4,820,373.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $66,218.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,157.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,789 shares of company stock worth $5,119,592 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

