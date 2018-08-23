Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Andeavor Logistics LP engages in the ownership, operation, development and acquisition of crude oil and refined products logistics assets. It operating segments consist of Gathering, Processing and Terminalling and Transportation. Gathering segment consists of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering systems in the North Dakota Williston Basin/Bakken Shale area and the Uinta, Vermillion and greater Green River basins. Processing segment consists of gas processing complexes, including an interest in Green River Processing LLC, which owns fractionation facility and gas processing complexes. Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport. Andeavor Logistics LP, formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP, is headquartered in San Antonio, TX. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Andeavor Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price objective on Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE:ANDX traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.39. Andeavor Logistics has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.61 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Andeavor Logistics news, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 48,374 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,390,159.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,052,329.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 18,256 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.70 per share, for a total transaction of $889,067.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,924,399.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 123,330 shares of company stock worth $6,045,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Andeavor Logistics by 18.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,842,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after purchasing an additional 440,833 shares during the period. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. raised its position in Andeavor Logistics by 16.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 22,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter valued at $596,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Andeavor Logistics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

