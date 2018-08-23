Analyzing Standard Motor Products (SMP) & Adient (ADNT)

Standard Motor Products (NYSE: ADNT) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 2.66% 12.38% 6.89% Adient 0.08% 14.27% 4.89%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Standard Motor Products and Adient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 3 1 0 2.25 Adient 2 7 2 0 2.00

Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.05%. Adient has a consensus price target of $61.36, suggesting a potential upside of 36.64%. Given Adient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adient is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Adient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.12 billion 1.02 $37.97 million $2.83 17.99 Adient $16.21 billion 0.26 $877.00 million $9.35 4.80

Adient has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Motor Products. Adient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Motor Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Standard Motor Products pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Adient pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Standard Motor Products pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Adient pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Adient is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Adient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Adient on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands. The company's Temperature Control segment manufacture, remanufacture, and distribute replacement parts for automotive temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems, primarily under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACi, and Hayden brands. This segment provides new and remanufactured compressors, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves, heater cores, AC service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies, fan clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to large retail chains, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

