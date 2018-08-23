Analyzing Purple Innovation (PRPL) & Hooker Furniture (HOFT)

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: HOFT) and Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Hooker Furniture pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Purple Innovation does not pay a dividend. Hooker Furniture has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

39.3% of Purple Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Hooker Furniture shares are held by institutional investors. 65.8% of Purple Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Hooker Furniture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Innovation and Hooker Furniture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation N/A -36.07% -3.06% Hooker Furniture 4.90% 14.63% 9.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Purple Innovation and Hooker Furniture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hooker Furniture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Purple Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.79%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than Hooker Furniture.

Volatility & Risk

Purple Innovation has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hooker Furniture has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Purple Innovation and Hooker Furniture’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation N/A N/A $800,000.00 N/A N/A Hooker Furniture $620.63 million 0.91 $28.25 million N/A N/A

Hooker Furniture has higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation.

Summary

Hooker Furniture beats Purple Innovation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture. The Home Meridian segment provides home furnishings under the Accentrics Home brand; a range of bedroom, dining room, accent, display cabinet, home office, and youth furnishings under the Pulaski Furniture and Samuel Lawrence Furniture brand names; and leather motion upholstery under the Prime Resources brand, as well as designs and supplies hotel furnishings for four and five-star hotels under the Samuel Lawrence Hospitality brand name. The All Other segment offers motion and stationary leather furniture under the Bradington-Young brand; occasional chairs, settees, sofas, and sectional seating under the Sam Moore Furniture brand name; and upholstered furniture, such as private label sectionals, modulars, sofas, chairs, ottomans, benches, beds, and dining chairs for lifestyle specialty retailers under the Shenandoah Furniture brand. This segment also supplies upholstered seating and case goods under the H Contract brand name. The company's home furnishings products are sold through retailers comprising independent furniture stores, department stores, mass merchants, national chains, warehouse clubs, catalog merchants, interior designers, and e-commerce retailers. Hooker Furniture Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

