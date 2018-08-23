Analyzing Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) & Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: TYG) and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $2.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 46.91% 10.19% 5.87% Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Goldman Sachs BDC and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 1 1 2 2 2.83 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $136.78 million 6.56 $49.54 million $2.07 10.78 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Tortoise Energy Infrastructure on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

There is no company description available for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation.

