Analyzing Centamin (CELTF) & Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Centamin (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Centamin pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%.

This table compares Centamin and Lundin Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centamin $675.51 million 2.18 $222.03 million N/A N/A Lundin Mining $2.08 billion 1.74 $426.48 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Centamin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Centamin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centamin and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centamin 23.96% 14.50% 13.87% Lundin Mining 20.49% 10.42% 6.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Centamin and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centamin 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Centamin has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centamin beats Lundin Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte dIvoire, United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the south-easterly region of the Eastern Desert, Egypt. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

