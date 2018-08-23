Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Henry Schein (HSIC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ: HSIC) recently:

8/22/2018 – Henry Schein was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2018 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2018 – Henry Schein had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Henry Schein had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Henry Schein was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Henry Schein had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are currently modeling $4.10. It is important to note that management’s adjusted EPS guidance does not include any impact from the upcoming animal health spin-off and merger, which is expected to occur before year end. In addition, the guidance does not factor in any future M&A activity.””

8/7/2018 – Henry Schein had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $83.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Post a better-than-expected first quarter performance on overall segmental growth, we are impressed with Henry Schein's strong share gains in the North American and overseas markets. Despite the better-than-expected revenue performance in the last-reported quarter, we are disappointed with the year-over-year deterioration in Henry Schein's gross and operating margin due to higher costs and expenses. We currently await the completion of the company’s global Animal Health business' planned spin-off. This business contributes nearly 30% to the company’s topline. The spin off is expected to bring in major changes to Henry Schein’s overall operating results. On the flip side, pricing pressure and tough competition are major woes. Overall, in the past six months, Henry Schein has outperformed its industry.”

7/26/2018 – Henry Schein was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/25/2018 – Henry Schein was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Post a better-than-expected first quarter performance on balanced segmental growth, we are impressed with Henry Schein's strong share gains in the North American and overseas markets. Despite the better-than-expected revenue performance in the last-reported quarter, we are disappointed with the year-over-year deterioration in Henry Schein's gross and operating margin due to higher costs and expenses. We currently await the completion of the company’s global Animal Health business' planned spin-off. This business contributes nearly 30% to the company’s topline. The spin off is expected to bring in major changes to Henry Schein’s overall operating results. On the flip side, pricing pressure and tough competition are major woes. Overall, in the past six months, Henry Schein has outperformed the broader industry.”

7/14/2018 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Post a better-than-expected first quarter performance on balanced segmental growth, we are impressed with Henry Schein's strong share gains in the North American and overseas markets. Despite the better-than-expected revenue performance in the last-reported quarter, we are disappointed with the year-over-year deterioration in Henry Schein's gross and operating margin due to higher costs and expenses. We currently await the completion of the company’s global Animal Health business' planned spin-off. This business contributes nearly 30% to the company’s topline. The spin off is expected to bring in major changes to Henry Schein’s overall operating results. On the flip side, pricing pressure and tough competition are major woes. Overall, in the past three months, Henry Schein has outperformed the broader industry.”

7/13/2018 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2018 – Henry Schein was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Henry Schein exited first-quarter 2018 on a strong note. All four operating segments recorded strong year-over-year growth. Henry Schein's strong share gains in the North American and overseas markets along with solid revenues raise optimism. Despite the better-than-expected revenue performance, we are disappointed with the year-over-year deterioration in Henry Schein's gross and operating margin due to higher costs and expenses. We currently await the completion of the company’s global Animal Health business' planned spin-off. This business contributes nearly 30% to the company’s topline. The spin off is expected to bring in major changes to Henry Schein’s overall operating results. On the flip side, pricing pressure and tough competition are major woes. Overall, in the past three months, Henry Schein has outperformed the broader industry.”

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Brons sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $351,668.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,434.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 10,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $753,410.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,471.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,656,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,548,000 after purchasing an additional 180,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 167.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,632,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,179 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,539,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 7.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,022,000 after purchasing an additional 209,562 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,560,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 110,151 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

