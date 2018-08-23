Analysts Set zooplus AG (ZO1) PT at $159.89

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €160.44 ($182.32).

ZO1 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($210.23) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($232.95) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Get zooplus alerts:

ETR:ZO1 traded up €6.70 ($7.61) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €152.10 ($172.84). 10,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a twelve month low of €127.40 ($144.77) and a twelve month high of €200.15 ($227.44).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.