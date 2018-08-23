Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) PT at $135.43

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.48. The stock had a trading volume of 515,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,411. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $349,389.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $202,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

