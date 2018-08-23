Analysts Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Price Target at $33.17

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

In other news, COO Marcio Souza sold 5,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $178,828.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Gregory Almstead sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $966,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,909.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $216,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 126,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,780,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 68.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

PTCT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. 3,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,066. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.79. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $52.95.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.03% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

