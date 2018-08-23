Analysts Set Mitie Group PLC (MTO) Target Price at $214.33

Shares of Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 214.33 ($2.74).

Several research firms have recently commented on MTO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mitie Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.38) price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Mitie Group to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 160 ($2.05) in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

LON MTO opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.95) on Monday. Mitie Group has a one year low of GBX 147.90 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 313.50 ($4.01).

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Mitie Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

