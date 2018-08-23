Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for UniCredit (UCG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UniCredit (BIT: UCG):

8/20/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €18.00 ($20.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €23.70 ($26.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €21.00 ($23.86) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €16.50 ($18.75) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €19.00 ($21.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – UniCredit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

8/14/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €18.80 ($21.36) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €18.00 ($20.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €19.00 ($21.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €18.30 ($20.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €16.50 ($18.75) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €20.50 ($23.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €20.00 ($22.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – UniCredit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/7/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €20.00 ($22.73) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €24.30 ($27.61) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €24.30 ($27.61) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €20.00 ($22.73) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €20.50 ($23.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – UniCredit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/9/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €21.00 ($23.86) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €18.70 ($21.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €20.50 ($23.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €19.00 ($21.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €20.00 ($22.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BIT:UCG opened at €17.22 ($19.57) on Thursday. UniCredit SpA has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.