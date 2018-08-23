Analysts Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Shares of NYSE:SB traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 954,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,708. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $305.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,145,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 542,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 493,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 298,282 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 97,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

