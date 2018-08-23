Analysts Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce $26.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.08 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $152.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $385.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $100.20 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.70% and a net margin of 65.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3043.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.91.

In related news, Director R Scott Greer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $86,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,128.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,984 shares of company stock worth $14,141,404. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48,428 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,901,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,378,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,986. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 2.08. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

