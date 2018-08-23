Analysts Expect Marine Products Corp. (MPX) to Post $0.17 EPS

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Marine Products an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of MPX opened at $19.37 on Monday. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Marine Products had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. research analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $57,465.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 363,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $29,772.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,698.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 508.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marine Products by 42.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marine Products by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

