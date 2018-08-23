Analysts Expect Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s earnings. Fidelity National Financial reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidelity National Financial.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $42.52.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 17th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

In related news, insider Brent B. Bickett sold 50,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 55,779 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $2,063,265.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,688 shares of company stock worth $7,505,007 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,538,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,607,000 after buying an additional 199,068 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 33,077 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.