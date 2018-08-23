Analysts Expect Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.01). Avid Bioservices posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 58.67% and a negative net margin of 40.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $306.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 23.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization focusing on the development and cGMP manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, and cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

