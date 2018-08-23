Analysts Expect Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atkore International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Atkore International Group posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atkore International Group will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atkore International Group.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 56.38% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $498.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.77 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $2,229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Mallak sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 742,068 shares of company stock valued at $17,667,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter.

ATKR stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.68. 10,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,049. Atkore International Group has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.10.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

Featured Article: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atkore International Group (ATKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.