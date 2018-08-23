Analysts Expect Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achillion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Achillion Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Achillion Pharmaceuticals.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

NASDAQ:ACHN traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 79,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,264. The firm has a market cap of $345.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.95. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHN. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 363,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 42,358 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 184,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 151,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

