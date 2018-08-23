Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Meridian Bioscience’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

