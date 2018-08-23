Analysts Anticipate Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.62. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million.

MBWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “$36.20” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

MBWM opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $592.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.56%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $108,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 72.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 760,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,109,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.