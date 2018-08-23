Analysts Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $643,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Donaldson by 39.0% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCI opened at $49.18 on Monday. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.97%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.