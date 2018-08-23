Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,229,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 23.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,929,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,255 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $108,490,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9,511.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,173,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,304.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,516 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.09 and a 52 week high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,679,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $500,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,311. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

