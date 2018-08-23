Amyris Inc (AMRS) Receives $9.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

AMRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on Amyris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 3,924,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $24,412,778.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,534.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Valiasek purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 228,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $292,800 and sold 8,824,625 shares valued at $54,897,886. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 30,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. 28.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $7.48 on Monday. Amyris has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.24. The stock has a market cap of $341.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.11.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

