AMS AG/ADR (AMSSY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ams AG designs, manufactures and sells solutions for consumer electronics and communication device. Its product includes intelligent light sensors, MEMS microphone ICs, NFC solutions, active noise-cancelling ICs and ultra-low power solutions. ams AG is headquartered in Unterpremstätten, Austria. “

Get AMS AG/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised AMS AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of AMS AG/ADR stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMS AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $63.37.

AMS AG/ADR Company Profile

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMS AG/ADR (AMSSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMS AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.