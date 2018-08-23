Amphion Innovations (AMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Amphion Innovations (LON:AMP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday.

LON AMP opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Amphion Innovations has a 52 week low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

Get Amphion Innovations alerts:

Amphion Innovations Company Profile

Amphion Innovations Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in both public and private early stage investments and spun out of universities and corporations. It does not invest in ?speculative? technologies requiring long development timeframes or excessive capital investment. It invests in the medical, life sciences, and technology sectors with defensible core intellectual property, know-how and growth potential in very large markets of at least $1 billion in size together with corporations, governments, universities, and entrepreneurs.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Amphion Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphion Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.