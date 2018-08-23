Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.52% of Amphenol worth $135,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH opened at $93.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $78.90 and a 1 year high of $95.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $15,397,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,227,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $956,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,213 shares of company stock valued at $60,480,618 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

