Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.14. 861,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.88. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 460.04% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,431.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung Do sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $652,450 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 138.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,055,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,951,000 after acquiring an additional 410,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 765,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 80,306 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

