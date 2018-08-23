American Woodmark (AMWD) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.95. 148,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. American Woodmark has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $148.44. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $516,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Cary Dunston sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,414 shares of company stock valued at $861,094. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1,010.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 149.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 375.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

