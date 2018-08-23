American River Bankshares (AMRB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. American River Bankshares reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million.

Several analysts recently commented on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $15.60 on Friday. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $92.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Ziegler purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $47,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,854 shares in the company, valued at $409,010.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the first quarter worth $1,905,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

