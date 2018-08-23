American International Group Inc. Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NUE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nucor by 35.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 220,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,158 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Nucor by 326.0% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Nucor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 307,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 88,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $202,412.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 53,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $3,663,050.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,538.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.16.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $63.79 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

