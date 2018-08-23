American Express (AXP) Holdings Reduced by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,442 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.4% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 252.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,313 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of American Express by 225.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,380 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $376,710.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $889,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,706.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,139. American Express has a twelve month low of $84.02 and a twelve month high of $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $97.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

