American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $105,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $523.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.51 and a 12 month high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.65%. equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

