American Century Companies Inc. Has $123.21 Million Holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,357 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $123,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3 Technologies from $218.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.08.

L3 Technologies stock opened at $212.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $178.31 and a 52 week high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. analysts forecast that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL).

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.