American Century Companies Inc. Has $115.32 Million Position in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,243 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 85,811 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $115,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Red Hat by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 411,510 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $55,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Hat in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Red Hat by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 52,596 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Red Hat by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Red Hat in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Hat alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Red Hat to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Red Hat from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.83.

In related news, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $6,339,928.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,518,605.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,926 shares of company stock worth $8,145,758 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Red Hat stock opened at $140.14 on Thursday. Red Hat Inc has a twelve month low of $102.10 and a twelve month high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $813.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the open-source software company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.