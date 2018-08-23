America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

ATAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Chad L. Daffer acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,329.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,346 shares of company stock valued at $137,784. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATAX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.95. 219,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,167. The company has a market cap of $358.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.35. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.88 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 34.37%. analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

