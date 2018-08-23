Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Insider Louis P. Maltezos Sells 5,000 Shares

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ameresco stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.45. 901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,837. Ameresco Inc has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $667.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $196.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ameresco by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $4,809,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ameresco by 14.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ameresco by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

