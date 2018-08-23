Amedisys Inc (AMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Amedisys posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.62 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. TheStreet raised Amedisys from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

In other Amedisys news, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $37,483.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,502.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $180,271,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,457,201 shares of company stock valued at $181,841,460. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $459,945,000 after buying an additional 377,153 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,223,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,310,000 after buying an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 148.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 114,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 762.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 109,246 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,502. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $121.67.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

