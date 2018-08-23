Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke Sells 1,645 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,877.32, for a total value of $3,088,191.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,773,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $6.24 on Thursday, reaching $1,911.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.35 billion, a PE ratio of 421.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $931.75 and a 52-week high of $1,925.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,075.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,942.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

