Amarin (AMRN) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) received a $10.00 target price from equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 258.42% from the company’s current price.

AMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.70. Amarin has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.60.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 26,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $80,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 45.1% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 80,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 81.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 54.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amarin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

