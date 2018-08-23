Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Mesa Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alta Mesa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Alta Mesa Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alta Mesa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Alta Mesa Resources from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.89.

Get Alta Mesa Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:AMR opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Alta Mesa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Alta Mesa Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Mesa Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L acquired 3,400,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $14,759,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 1,630.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.