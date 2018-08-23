Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $59.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $107.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.92 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 15.07%. equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Leo J. Hill bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $96,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,445.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

