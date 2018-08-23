Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 814.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,238,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $250.91 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total value of $222,670.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $301.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

